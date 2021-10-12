Heavy Rains Lash Kerala: 8-yr-old Girl, Baby Sister Killed in House Collapse; Woman Drowns In Drain

A seven-month-old baby and her eight-year-old sister were killed after their home collapsed in Malappuram district as heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Kerala on Tuesday. The children were sleeping when the incident took place in the morning. Their mother was rescued. In another case, a woman died after she accidentally fell into a storm water drain in Kollam district.

Widespread damages to homes, agricultural fileds and roads were reported from various districts. Many places in Kozhikode, Kannur and Malappuram districts reported mudslide incidents, while roads were left flooded in others. The water level in rivers also reportedly increased in many places.

Kerala revenue minister K Rajan said 622 people had been moved to 27 relief camps, while six teams of National Disaster Responce Force (NDRF) had been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. Arrangements had been made between different departments and agencies to be prepared to deal with any situation, the minister said.

The minister said he had directed district collectors to move people living at high-risk areas to relief camps in the wake of a warning from the Met department that heavy rain will continue in the state till October 15.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in nine districts — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod up to October 15. Orange and yellow alerts indicate ‘very high’ and ‘high’ intensity rainfall.

Other district administrations in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod said they had geared up to face any calamities that could result due to the downpour and have cautioned fishermen and those living in low-lying areas to be alert.

(With PTI inputs)

