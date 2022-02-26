Churachandpur Blast: 2 Killed, 5 Injured A Day Ahead of Manipur Assembly Elections

A day ahead of the first phase of the Manipur assembly elections, a bomb blast was reported in the Churachandpur district of the state. The blast which took place inside a house claimed the lives of two people, including a 6-year-old child, and injured the five 5 others. As per the locals, the bomb was placed inside a house and children unknowingly started playing with it, which later exploded.

Those injured were taken to Churachandpur district hospital. Investigation to ascertain the cause behind the blast is still underway.

In November last year, terrorists had carried out an IED blast to attack the convoy of 46 Assam Rifles Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi and then fired at the vehicles in the Churachandpur area. The blast took place when the officer was returning with his convoy from a forward company base to his battalion headquarters.

Meanwhile, the months-long hectic poll campaign for the first phase of Manipur assembly elections came to an end on Saturday afternoon as the voting in the state would be held on Monday for 38 of the 60 seats in the five districts. In the first phase, 173 candidates, including 15 women, are contesting the elections and 12,22,713 voters including 6, 29,276 women electorates would decide their electoral fate.

