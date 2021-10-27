2 Delhi University Professors Found Hanging, Suicide Note Says ‘Were Fed Up With Bed-Ridden Life’: Police

An elderly couple, who worked as professors with Delhi University, on Wednesday died by suicide at their apartment in Govind Puri area. The deceased were identified as Ranjit Kumar Jain (74), and his wife, Usha Jain (69).

The incident came to notice after the caretaker of the couple’s house, Ajit, rang the bell of the Gomti Apartment several times, but got no response. Police said Ajit then called up the couple’s daughter Ankita, who arrived immediately. When both of them broke open the main door, they found the couple hanging from a steel pipe.

Police said they found two separate suicide notes, which stated that the couple was taking the extreme step as they were fed up with their bed-ridden life due to multiple fractures after an accident.

Advertisement

The bodies were handed over to the family, police said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found from the crime scene.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.