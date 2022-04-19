2 Dozen Trains Diverted, Rescheduled Due To Non-Interlocking Work in Sonpur Division

The non-interlocking work, currently underway in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway zone, will affect the operations of nearly two dozen trains run by Northern Railways, authorities have said. Trains between New Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states are expected to get affected.

The railways has, therefore, diverted and rescheduled several trains. Apart from that, several trains will also halt for a while en route, the authorities said.

Diverted train routes

12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express will be diverted via Hajipur-Shahpur Patori-Bachwara on April 18, 20, 22, 24 and 28, 2022.

15231 Barauni Gondia Express will be diverted via Bachwara-Shahpur Patori-Hajipur on April 28, 2022.

Trains rescheduled

- 14673 Jayanagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express will be late by 03 hrs 30 minutes from its scheduled time on April 18, 20, 27 and 28, 2022.

- 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express will be late by 03 hrs 30 minutes from its scheduled time on April 18, 20, 22, 26 and 29, 2022.

- 15231 Barauni Gondia Express will be late by 4 hrs from the scheduled time on April 24, 2022.

- 14649 Jayanagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express will be late by 03 hrs 30 minutes from its scheduled time on April 18, 26 and 29, 2022.

- 14649 Jaynagar – Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express will be late by 04 hrs and 30 minutes from the scheduled time on April 24, 2022.

Trains to be stopped en-route

-04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special Express will halt en route for 100 minutes on April 20, 22 and 24, 2022.

-04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Special Express will halt en route for 40 minutes on April 27, 2022.

-12554 New Delhi-Saharsa Vaishali Express will halt for 30 minutes from April 25 to 27, 2022.

-12554 New Delhi Saharsa Vaishali Express will halt for 150 minutes on April 23, 2022.

-12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantrata Senani Express will halt for 135 minutes on April 23, 2022.

-12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantrata Senani Express will halt for 80 minutes en route on 20, 22, 24 and 28 April 2022.

- 12562 New Delhi-Jayanagar Swatantrata Senani Express will complete and will halt for 20 minutes en route from April 25 to 27,2022.

-15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express, will halt for 30 minutes en route on 17 April and 19 April.

-15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express will halt for 10 minutes en route on April 22 and 28, 2022.

-15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express will halt for 50 minutes en route on 23, 25 and 27 April.

-15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express will halt for 170 minutes en route.

-15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express will halt for 120 minutes en route on April 25, 2022.

-19165 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Express will halt for 20 minutes en route on April 27, 2022.

-19616 Kamakhya Udaipur Express will halt for 120 minutes en route from April 21 and 28,2022.

