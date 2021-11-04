2 Employees of Odisha News Channel Attempt to Rob House Adorning Woman's Attire; Arrested

Two youth wearing women’s attire attempted to loot their neighbor in the Chandrashekharpur area of Bhubaneswar. Commissionerate Police arrested two accused in connection with stabbing a woman and her daughter at Sailshree Vihar of the capital city. The accused identified as Rupesh Panda and his associate Sanjay Panda. As per Reports Rupesh is the main accused of the incident. Both Rupesh and Sanjay are employees of Regional Pvt Channel. He was working as a Graphix designer. Rupesh was detained on Wednesday after he recovered from injuries sustained during a scuffle with the mother-daughter. He was undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital. They had pre-planned for loot and entered the premise adorning a woman’s dress and attempted to create fear by pointing a toy gun at the neighbor. In the meantime, the woman came and attacked the accused and he became injured.

Umshankar Dash, Bhubaneswar DCP said that “We have revived an FIR in Chandrashekhar Police station on 1st November and detained one accused in this connection. later another accused Sanjay panda was also arrested in this case."

Advertisement

The planning for the robbery had started a month back following which the accused had purchased weapons, a girl’s dress, a toy for the crime from Unit-1 market. Sanjay had kept it in his house.

>Also Read: 26.4% Women Earn Degrees in Management Education, 2% Higher Than Men: Survey

Umashankar Das, Bhubaneswar DCP said that “repayment of the loan was the reason behind the crime. Rupesh had a home loan and needed money to repay it. He planned to loot money from his neighbor’s house along with Sanjay. They had purchased a woman’s dress, knife, and toy gun from Unit-1 market for loot Purpose" Commissionerate police will felicitate both mother and Daughter for their bravery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.