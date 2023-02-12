2 FIRs & 50 Complaints: Bengaluru College Faces Protests Over Skit ‘Insulting Ambedkar, Dalits’

Fifty police complaints and two first information reports (FIR) have been filed by Dalit organisations, after students of the Jain deemed-to-be University in Bengaluru staged a play that allegedly made offensive remarks against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Dalits. Six students, who were part of the skit, have been suspended by the university’s management.

Dalit organisations in Bengaluru protested in front of the campus on Sunday, condemning the insult of Dr Ambedkar and the Dalit community.

The officials of the Jain deemed-to-be University issued an unconditional apology after a video of the skit went viral on social media. News18 has received a confirmation that an internal investigation has been launched and a disciplinary committee has been constituted by the university management to probe the matter.

The skit was staged during the ‘Youth Fest’ of the university, held between February 5 and 6 on the campus.

Video clips shared on social media had derogatory references.

THE REACTION

The first FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Nanded by Aakshay Bansode, state member Yuva of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. The second was filed in Bengaluru by the state social welfare department, apart from over 50 other police complaints filed by members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) across all districts in Karnataka.

News18 has accessed a copy of the FIR filed in Bengaluru’s Siddapura police by the Assistant Director of Karnataka’s Social welfare department against the Dean, Principal, students who performed, the skit writer, and the officials of the university’s cultural committee. The FIR seeks “action against the management of Jain college under the SC/ST prevention of atrocities act of 1989".

The BSP’s Karnataka unit said that the skit displayed the “casteist mindset of Jain university which has been named after Saint Mahaveer who taught the principles of an egalitarian society".

“The video that has gone viral across the state has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of people," said the complaint letter.

“Until now, the BSP has filed more than 50 complaints across all districts of Karnataka against this preposterous and insulting skit. Having been a lecturer, I am fully aware students would have not done this without the knowledge of their teachers. That is why we are seeking immediate action against this casteist mindset of students, teachers, and management of Jain college. Is this the education they impart to our future generation," asked M Krishna Murthy, State President of BSP, Karnataka.

When contacted, the university officials said that action has been taken and a statement with their official stand will be shared soon.

The Karnataka Congress also took up the issue and demanded action from the Bangalore police commissioner.

