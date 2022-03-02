2 Helpline Numbers Set Up for Families of Students Stranded in Ukraine

Union Minister Som Parkash on Monday said two helpline numbers have been set up for assisting the families of those students and others stranded in war-torn Ukraine. An official release issued here said families of students and others stuck in Ukraine can call helpline numbers - 9173572-00001 and 9198154-25173.

Parkash also urged concerned family members to provide requisite information on a form about the stranded students or anyone else, including their contact numbers, passport numbers, the area in Ukraine where the person lived, besides the nearby border areas of Ukraine. Parkash, who is an MP from Hoshiarpur, said during the last four days, over 2,000 students have been airlifted from Ukraine.

Officials of the Jalandhar district administration, meanwhile, visited families of students stranded in Ukraine and apprised them of steps being taken by authorities to bring them back safely. On directives of Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, Sub Divisional Magistrates, Tehsildars, and Nayab Tehsildars spent the entire day in the field visiting distressed families in their respective jurisdictions. There are about 52 such families in the Jalandhar district.

Advertisement

The officials listened to these families patiently and apprised them of the steps being taken by the authorities to ensure safe evacuations of students from Ukraine. They also assured them of the best possible help from the district administration as it was already working as a bridge between these families and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.