2 Killed, 25 Injured as Pickup Car Carrying Them Falls Into Ditch in Himachal's Chamba

At least two women were killed and 25 other sustained injuries after the pickup car they were travelling in fell into a ditch in Sarol Nala in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The unfortunate accident occurred on Tuesday morning.

The local police, along with the rescue teams, rushed to the spot and moved the injured to the hospital. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has expressed his grief over the incident.

According to reports, the vehicle, full of villagers, most of them women, was heading to another city for a condolence meet before it rolled down uncontrollably on the way.

Reports indicate that most of the women in the pickup were going for the last rites of their relative in another village. The 25 injured in the accident were rescued and taken to Chuvadi hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The ambulances were sent from Civil Hospital Chuvadi to bring the injured.

SP Chamba Arul Kumar said, “The accident was reported at around 11:30 in the morning. A car carrying local people near Chuvadi fell into a ditch. Two women died on the spot and the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. The police have started the investigation into the matter."

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief, saying he was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic road accident in Chuvadi of Chamba district. “Two people died and 25 people were injured in the accident. May God give place to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable loss. The local administration has started immediate relief work. May the injured recover soon," he said in his tweet.

