Maha: School Picnic Turns Deadly as 2 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Carrying 48 Students Overturns

Two students were killed and several injured after a bus carrying 48 people overturned in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Khopoli police station area of Raigad when students were returning from a picnic when the bus overturned.

The police said a case is being registered.

“Students were returning from picnic when the bus overturned. A case is being registered," said Gauri More Patil, Senior Police Inspector as quoted by ANI.

More details are awaited.

