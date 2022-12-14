2 Minor Sisters Die After Falling into Septic Tank in Odisha’s Ganjam

Two minor sisters died after allegedly falling into a septic tank at Pakarada village in the Bhanjanagar area of Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday.

According to reports, the two girls had gone to their maternal uncle’s place in the village and were playing near the septic tank.

The siblings fell into the tank which was not covered with a lid. When the family members came to know about the mishap, they pulled them out of the tank and rushed them to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, they were declared dead.

