2 More Suspects Emerge in Delhi Hit-&-Run Case, Hunt on to Nab Them | Cops Give Details

As fresh revelations regarding the Delhi hit and drag case continue to keep people hooked, the Police on Thursday held a press meeting to disclose the latest findings from their investigation.

Here is what they found:

During the interrogation of the 5 accused, the Delhi Police found out that the car that allegedly hit Anjali was being driven by Amit and not by Deepak. It was also discovered that two more people were involved in the incident.

The names of the other two accused have been revealed to be Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both the accused tried to protect the 5 others by tampering with evidence and giving misinformation. The police said both are on the run currently.

During the post-mortem, no evidence indicating a sexual assault on the victim was found.

The statement of the eyewitness and friend of the victim, Nidhi has been recorded by the police. However, no link could be established between the eyewitness and the accused.

After the analysis of CCTV and CDR, the police were unable to find a connection between the accused and the deceased. However, they have confirmed that the accused were aware that there is a human body under the car.

The incident took place between 2:04 am to 2:06 am. The body was found at around 4:15 am. The distance between the two points, where the incident took place and where the body was found is around 10-12 km, but it is not possible to say how long was the body dragged, the police noted.

The Delhi Police is working around the clock to file the charge sheet as early as possible. A total of 18 teams of Delhi Police are investigating this case. The police at present are also exploring the legal process to take this case to a fast-track court.

An investigation is also underway with regard to the delay in the Police PCR response. “If there is any human error, disciplinary actions will be taken against the responsible," the Special CP(L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda noted.

