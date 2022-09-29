2 Mysterious Blasts in Parked Buses in J&K's Udhampur in 8 Hours, 2 Injured

Two mysterious blasts took place in parked buses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district in a span of eight hours on Thursday.

A blast first occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

Two persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital, as per sources. Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.

A second explosion took place in another bus parked in an old bus stand in Udhampur at 6:00 am on Thursday. No casualty was reported here yet.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here