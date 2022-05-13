2 Pak Terrorists Involved in Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Govt Employee Gunned Down in J&K: Police

Security forces killed on Friday two Pakistani terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba who were involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee in his office in Jammu and Kashmir a day ago, police said. Security forces trapped the two terrorists, who had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently and managed to escape from an anti-terror operation two days ago, in Brar in the Aragam area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on Friday. They were killed in an encounter, a police spokesman said.

The duo came under the scanner of the security forces during the tracking of a local LeT terrorist, named Lateef Rather alias Osama, who was involved in terror incidents in Srinagar and Budgam in the last two months, the police spokesman said. A week ago, the movement of Rather was confirmed in the Salindar area of Bandipora where he had gone to receive a fresh group of LeT terrorists who had infiltrated into the union territory, the spokesman said.

The presence/movement of these terrorists was confirmed and shared with the Bandipora police. Accordingly, an operation was launched on May 11 resulting in the elimination of a local terrorist, identified as Gulzar Ahmed Ganaie of district Baramulla. However, the two Pakistani terrorists managed to escape from the spot. A police team kept following their footprints and their presence was confirmed technically in the Chadoora area of Budgam where the Kashmiri Pandit government employee was killed on Thursday.

Thereafter, the spokesman said, their footprints were again confirmed in Brar, and accordingly the operation was launched on Friday, resulting in their killing. He identified the slain terrorists as Pakistani nationals Faisal alias Sikander alias Mohsin and Ukasha.

A hunt was underway for Rather alias Osama, the spokesman said. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site in Brar and all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists trapped in Brar were Pakistani and belonged to the LeT. They had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir recently. They had managed to escape during an encounter in the Salinder forest area on Wednesday, he said. "IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint team of Police/SF for tracking down the said foreign terrorists who had recently escaped during an encounter and whose presence was technically confirmed yesterday at the terror incident site at Chadoora which confirmed their involvement in the killing of Rahul Bhat," the spokesman said.

Bhat (35), who was posted in the Tehsil office in Chadoora under a special employment package for Kashmiri Pandit migrants, was shot dead in his office.

