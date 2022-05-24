Home » News » India » 2 SSB Jawans Killed as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

2 SSB Jawans Killed as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

The jawans have been identified as Manoj Pant and Karan Singh. (Representational Image: PTI)
The jawans have been identified as Manoj Pant and Karan Singh. (Representational Image: PTI)

The incident took place 10 km from Thal, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: May 24, 2022, 14:57 IST

Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were killed when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Lal Ghati on Monday when the jawans were on way to their unit in Didihat from Thal, Police sub-inspector Himanshu Pant said.

The jawans have been identified as Manoj Pant and Karan Singh.

The incident took place 10 km from Thal, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.

RELATED NEWS

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 24, 2022, 14:57 IST