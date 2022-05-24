2 SSB Jawans Killed as Vehicle Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand

Two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans were killed when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Lal Ghati on Monday when the jawans were on way to their unit in Didihat from Thal, Police sub-inspector Himanshu Pant said.

The jawans have been identified as Manoj Pant and Karan Singh.

The incident took place 10 km from Thal, police said, adding that the cause of the accident is not yet known.

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.