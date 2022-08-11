3 Jawans Killed, 2 Terrorists Gunned Down in Suicide Attack Bid at Army Base in J&K's Rajouri

Three jawans lost their lives and two terrorists were gunned down in a suicide attack bid at an Army base camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. Two jawans were also injured in the attack and are currently being treated at an army hospital in the area.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter that broke out after they reportedly tried to sneak into the post at Pargal near Rajouri in the dark to carry out a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack, officials said.

Sources told News18 that a JeM fidayeen squad had tried to infiltrate into the army base camp in Rajouri.

“Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

“Two terrorists trying to sneak into a post in the dark at Pargal in Rajouri were detected. They were engaged by alert troops," an Army official said. The terrorists have been neutralised, he added.

The ADGP said additional forces have been sent to the Army camp located around six kilometres from the Darhal police station, he said.

Omar Condoles Deaths of Jawans

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday condoled the death of the three soldiers in the terrorist attack.

“Very sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of three soldiers following a militant attack in Rajouri. While condemning the attack I send my condolences to the families & my prayers for the swift recovery of those officers & jawans injured in the attack #Rajouri," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.

Valley Sees Terror Bids

On Wednesday, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district. The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Waterhail in the Khansahib area of the district following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire, they had said.

“All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identification yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us," ADGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had tweeted. Earlier, Kumar had said three Lashkar men, including most wanted Lateef Rather, had been trapped at the encounter site.

“03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat," he had tweeted.

And security forces had averted a major tragedy Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the 75th Independence Day, police had said. The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.

“An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter.

