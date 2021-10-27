2 Uttarakhand Police Personnel Suspended Over Allegations of Ransom Demands

The Director-General of Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday issued suspension orders of two serving police personnel in the department after the duo was accused of ransom demands.

According to a senior police officer stationed at the Uttarakhand Police headquarters, a junior officer and constable have been suspended and a departmental enquiry has been initiated after they were accused of demanding ransom.

The officer further added that a resident of Sahaspur met the director-general of police (DGP) of Uttarakhand Police and lodged his complaint against chowki in-charge Deepak Methani and constable Trepan Singh for allegedly demanding ransom.

The complainant Rakesh Singh told the Uttarakhand Police director-general that Methani and Singh had been regularly demanding a ransom amount of Rs 1 lakh and threatening to book him for various criminal charges.

The officer further added that the complainant gave the DGP a copy of the phone conversation where two police personnel were heard demanding ransom. The complainant in his complaint to the DGP also mentioned that duo police personnel have also beaten him.

The complainant in his complaint to the Director-General of Uttarakhand Police has requested to register an FIR against them under various IPC sections and Police Act.

The complainant, while talking to the local media, said that he was forced to meet the DGP as no officer in Dehradun was giving an ear to his complaint. According to the complainant, he had also met the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun with his complaint along with the phone record but no action was taken against the duo police personnel.

The DGP’s move to suspend the junior police officer and constable for demanding ransom in name of registering fake cases is being applauded by locals of the state.

