2 Women Arrested for Shouting 'Anti-national' Slogans after Killing of Terrorists: Kashmir Police

A woman and her daughter were arrested on charges of raising anti-India slogans soon after two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Rangreth locality on Monday afternoon, officials said. The duo, who are residents of Wanabal Rawalpora, have been kept in the Women’s Police Station in Rambagh after the completion of legal formalities.

According to a local wire news service, police registered a case under sections 147 and 148 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code against them for allegedly creating law and order problems in the area after a brief shootout.

On Monday, police said it killed two terrorists— a local, Adil Ahmad Wani, and an unidentified foreigner— in an encounter in the Rangreth area.

Soon after the shootout, local youths pelted the policemen with stones and cops retaliated by firing tear gas canisters. Minutes later videos that went viral on social media platforms showed some women coming out on the roads to protest. They accused security personnel of “killing youngsters in fake encounters".

“They are picking young boys from the roads, killing them and later dubbing them militants. How long should we tolerate this? I don’t believe them," a young woman shouted at media persons who reached the spot to cover the incident. “My brother is in class 10 and tomorrow if he comes out on the streets and is killed and labelled a militant, do you think we will believe it?"

Police said some women raised “anti-national" slogans that created law and order problems in the area. “We have taken action under law," a police official said on condition of anonymity.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the government of pushing people to the wall.

“Arresting women in Kashmir marks a new low for the administration that persecutes civilians only to please their masters in Delhi. The situation is getting worse," she tweeted.

In a press statement, the police said they neutralised two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including a foreign operative in a brief chance encounter at Rangreth area of Srinagar.

“During a naka checking at one such naka manned by a small team of Srinagar Police, two suspected persons on noticing the police party fired indiscriminately upon them. However, the fire was effectively retaliated, leading to a brief encounter. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralized on spot," the statement read.

Adil Ahmad Wani (allegedly a Pakistan-trained ‘A’ category terrorist) is the son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, a resident of Daramdoora, Shopian, while the other is believed to be a foreign terrorist and further details are being ascertained.

As per police records, both the men were involved in several terror-related cases and committing atrocities on civilians and played a key role in a number of recent killings in Srinagar city.

The police statement said arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the site of the encounter.

