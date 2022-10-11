Two Kerala Women Beheaded, 'Throats Slit' in 'Human Sacrifice', 3rd Similar Case Under Radar

A shocking case of human sacrifice has been reported in Kerala, where two women who had been reported missing have been found murdered in a “human sacrifice" ritual in Elanthoor village near Pathanamthitta, around 120 kilometers from Kochi.

The victims were identified as Padma and Roslyn, both said to in their early 50s, were separately lured by an agent to be “sacrificed" by a couple.

According to the police, an agent from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district lured two women from Kaladi and Kadavantra area for a couple to conduct a ritual in in Pathanamthitta district.

The arrested persons were identified as Bhagavanth Singh, a local massage therapist, his wife Laila, both natives of Thiruvalla; and Rasheed alias Muhammand Shafi, a Perumbavoor native who was suspected to have brought the now deceased women to the house of the couple where the sacrifice was said to have been done.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Roslyn, a lottery ticket vendor, was taken to Thiruvalla in June and Padma in September. Roslyn had been reported missing in August. The women were allegedly sacrificed to gain wealth and prosperity. Both bodies were buried.

The incident came to light in a probe on a case lodged at Kadavanthra police station over a missing complaint on September 26.

“During our investigation regarding the missing woman from Kadavanthara, we came to know that she was killed in that couple’s house in Thiruvalla and her body was buried after being cut into pieces there. It was a human sacrifice for the financial benefit of that couple," Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told media.

“On further interrogation, it was also found that this was not the lone case but another woman was also “sacrificed" similarly in the same house in June. It was also at the same house…by the same couple…and the woman was brought by the same person," he said.

Nagaraju added that the third person had not only played an agent role (in both these cases) but was also instrumental in getting this done. “He convinced the couple that this should be done," he said.

“We have already got the confessional statements of the couple and the agent. The women were killed by the couple in a very cruel manner. The couple had been facing a financial crisis and they decided to sacrifice the women to appease God and come out of the crisis," Nagaraju said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the incident is one that “shocks human conscience."

“The double murder at Pathanamthitta elanthoor is something that shocks human conscience. The details that has come out shows two women were murdered by slicing their throats and buried. It’s a crime that cannot be imagined in Kerala where one kidnaps people to fulfill their superstitions and for financial gain," Vijayan said.

The CM further said that all the accused behind this will be brought before law and that strong legal action will be taken against the accused.

