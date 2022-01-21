2-year-old Admitted to Mumbai Hospital with Fever, Dies After Sweeper Administers Wrong Injection

Four hospital staff have been booked by the police after a toddler died on Thursday after it was administered the wrong injection by a nursing home sweeper in Baiganwadi, Govandi in Mumbai.

The sweeper, who administered the injection, is 17-year-old and has been booked under Juvenile Justice Act. The police booked the sweeper, a doctor, a resident medical officer (RMO) and a nurse, however, no arrests have been made so far, The Times of India reported. The other accused have been booked under section 304 (II) of the IPC.

The police said that a two-year-old boy, Taha Khan, was admitted at Noor nursing home on January 12 in Baiganwadi after he was running temperature. The doctor, before heading home, had asked the RMO to inject a 16-year-old, another patient, with the drug, Azithromycin.

“The RMO was not available and he, in turn, asked the nurse to administer the medicine to the teenaged patient. The nurse paid no heed, and the sweeper then asked if she could administer the injection instead. But instead of giving the medicine to the 16-year-old patient, the sweeper injected the two-year-old boy, who died within minutes," Arjun Rajan, senior inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station, told the TOI.

