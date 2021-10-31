20-Member Empowered Secretaries Group Set Up by Govt to Implement PM GatiShakti Master Plan

The government has constituted an Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), headed by the Cabinet Secretary and comprising the heads of 19 ministries or departments, which will be a monitoring mechanism for the development and implementation of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM GatiShakti NMP on October 13 and the project got clearance from the Cabinet a week later. The Chairman, Railway Board, and Secretaries of Roads, Ports, Civil Aviation, Petroleum, Power, Coal, Mines, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Steel, Expenditure, DPIIT, Food and Public Distribution, Agriculture, Fisheries, Tourism and Head of Logistics Division will be a part of the EGoS, as per an order.

The EGoS will set out a procedure and a definitive timeframe for synchronisation of various activities for construction of roads, rail, etc. along with all utility services in an area-based approach for development of infrastructure on pilot basis, the order says.

“The EGoS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods based on the requirements of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, Fertilizer etc," says the order issued by the Commerce Ministry on October 30.

The EGoS will also align various initiatives on development of a common integrated portal which serves the needs of all stakeholders.

“The EGoS will review and monitor implementation of the PM Gatishakti NMP Plan to ascertain the logistics efficiency accruing thereof, adopt framework and norms for undertaking any amendments in the Plan and coordinate for any changes in the projects already included in the Plan, within the prescribed framework and norms. EGoS will issue appropriate directions for achieving the objectives and for compliance to guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti NMP and in addressing demand side requirements of concerned Ministries," the detailed order says.

Directions will also be issued by the EGoS for achieving the objectives and for compliance to guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti NMP and in addressing demand side requirements of concerned ministries. The Logistics Division will act as Secretariat to the EGoS for its Terms of Reference (ToRs), the order says.

