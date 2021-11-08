20 People Injured as Double-decker Bus Collides with Truck on Yamuna Expressway

Twenty passengers of a Noida-bound double-decker bus were injured with four in serious condition after the vehicle coming from Auraiya rammed against a truck on the Yamuna Expressway early on Monday, police said. “The impact of the collision was really massive that both the vehicles could be removed only by using a tractor," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the injured were rushed to hospital. Doctors have stated that the condition of four passengers are serious, he added. The truck driver escaped after the accident and abandoned his vehicle on the highway, police said.

Police have seized the truck and efforts are underway to nab the driver.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.