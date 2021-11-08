Home » News » India » 20 People Injured as Double-decker Bus Collides with Truck on Yamuna Expressway

20 People Injured as Double-decker Bus Collides with Truck on Yamuna Expressway

The truck driver escaped after the accident and abandoned his vehicle on the highway, police said. (News18/File)
The truck driver escaped after the accident and abandoned his vehicle on the highway, police said. (News18/File)

Police have seized the truck and efforts are underway to nab the driver

Advertisement
PTI
Mathura // Updated: November 08, 2021, 16:13 IST

Twenty passengers of a Noida-bound double-decker bus were injured with four in serious condition after the vehicle coming from Auraiya rammed against a truck on the Yamuna Expressway early on Monday, police said. “The impact of the collision was really massive that both the vehicles could be removed only by using a tractor," SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said the injured were rushed to hospital. Doctors have stated that the condition of four passengers are serious, he added. The truck driver escaped after the accident and abandoned his vehicle on the highway, police said.

Police have seized the truck and efforts are underway to nab the driver.

Advertisement

.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Follow us on

first published: November 08, 2021, 16:11 IST