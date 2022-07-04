20-year-old Murdered in Delhi's Samaspur After Scuffle Turns Violent

A 20-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Delhi’s Samaspur village after an argument with a scooty rider turned violent on Sunday.

Police said that they received information from a hospital that the victim, Nikhil Sharma, resident of Patparganj was admitted to the hospital after he sustained injury during a quarrel, a report in Times of India said.

However, the doctors declared him brought dead. An initial enquiry revealed that Sharma and his friend had an argument with a scooty rider after the scooty touched the victim’s friend near a wine shop in Samaspur village.

According to the police, the scooty rider and his associate got into a scuffle when they were heading to their residence after purchasing liquor.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 31-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly running his car over a man who was sleeping on the footpath in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

Accused Ashok, a Mangolpuri resident, has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim was a vagabond. The accident occurred on Friday. A PCR call was received on Friday regarding a fatal accident near the Ramlila Ground in Outer district.

When police personnel reached the spot, they found a man lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being hit by a vehicle. His head was crushed, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The unidentified body was then sent to the mortuary, police said.

