A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a lift room inside the compound of a construction company in Kurla. The incident, which allegedly took place on November 25, is being investigated by Mumbai police. The woman was allegedly found with serious injury marks on her head and body. A case of rape and murder has been filed at Vinoba Bhava police station in Kurla.

“The woman’s body, which had started decomposing, was found in a vacant building. A case has been registered under Sections 376 & 302 of IPC," said Mumbai police.

DCP (Zone 5) Pranay Ashok said, “Special teams have been formed to ascertain the identity of the victim. CCTV footage is being checked… Post mortem report shows evidence of the sexual assault."

Chitra Kishor Wagh, Maharashtra BJP Vice President, said that this is a very serious incident. After Sakinaka incident one or two incidents also happened and now this Kurla rape and murder."

“Maharashtra government has to answer why such incidents are taking place," said Wagh. She also said in a tweet that Mumbai, once known for the safety of women, is now on the path of ‘Jungle Raj’. “Like the potholes of Mumbai, the law and order here also seems to have gone into the pit," said a rough translation of Wagh’s tweet.

