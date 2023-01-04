200-yr-old Temple in Tamil Nadu Village Opens Doors for Adi Dravidars for First Time

Adi Dravidars in Eduthavainatham village in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district entered Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple for the first time. The Varadharaja Perumal Temple, which is located in the village comes under the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), is said to be two centuries old.

Adi Dravidars were prohibited to enter the temple for worshipping by other upper-caste communities in the village. Barred from entry to the temple for so long, Adi Dravidars decided to worship the deity and have been protesting for the last six months.

Peace talks took place at the Chinnasalem Tahsildar office and Revenue office in Kallakurichi. Following this, the Adi Dravidar group went to Kallakurichi’s Joint Commissioner for Hindu Religious Charities Department and got the permission. On January 2, permission was granted for Adi Dravidar people to enter the Varadharaja Perumal shrine to worship.

Amid 300 police officers providing security in Eduthavainatham village, more than 500 people belonging to the Adi Dravidar community marched towards the temple carrying garlands and fruits, entered the temple while chanting ‘Govindha Govindha’ and began worshipping the deity.

Under the direction of DGP Pagalavan and Villupuram SP Sree Natha, DSPs, ADSPs, Inspectors, Assistant Inspectors, Rapid Action Force and Constables have worked on security tasks.

Recently, the district collector’s intervention in Pudukkottai helped Dalit community members to enter into Ayyanar temple in Vengavayal village. As the Dalits were barred from temple entry for generations, Collector Kavitha Ramu and SP Vandita Pande took the families to worship at the Ayyanar Temple by acting upon their grievances immediately.

After the peace talks, all three communities from the Iraiyur Vengavayal village celebrated ‘Samathuva Pongal’ at the Ayyanar Temple last week.

