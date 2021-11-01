2013 Patna Blast: Four Convicts Get Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment for 2

The Special NIA Court in Patna on Monday sentenced four convicts to death in connection with the 2013 Gandhi Maidan serial blasts case, while two other convicts were given life imprisonment. Two convicts were given 10 years, and another was awarded seven years in jail.

The court had on Wednesday convicted 10 people in connection with the 2013 serial blasts that left six dead and scores injured at the venue of a political rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat. Special NIA judge Gurvinder Mehrotra, who passed the order, had also acquitted one of the accused for want of evidence.

The NIA had submitted charge-sheets against 11 people in the course of investigation. Of these, one was a minor and his case was referred to the juvenile justice board. The remaining were put on trial. All but one were convicted.

Those who were pronounced guilty are Imtiaz Ansari, Mujibullah, Haider Ali, Firoz Aslam, Omar Ansari, Iftekhar, Ahmed Husain, Umair Siddiqui and Azharuddin. The court acquitted Fakhruddin. The blasts had taken place at the Gandhi Maidan on October 27, 2013 when the BJP’s Hunkar Rally’ addressed by Modi, who had been declared the party’s prime ministerial candidate, was underway.

At around 10:00 am on October 27, 2013, the first bomb exploded at Patna Junction railway station, while two unexploded bombs were recovered by bomb disposal personnel.

The second bomb exploded at 12:10 pm, and the third bomb exploded at 12:25 pm, both near Gandhi Maidan, where Modi was scheduled to hold a rally ahead of the 2014 Indian general election. There were five other blasts, with three bombs exploding in and around the Gandhi Maidan area, one near a cinema hall, and another near the Patna Twin Tower building complex.

