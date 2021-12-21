2021 was a Mixed Bag for J&K; 2022 Likely to Bring New Security Challenges, Era of Development

Jammu and Kashmir, a key focus area for the union ministry of home affairs, is likely to witness some challenging events in 2022. Security forces deployed in J&K are expecting that next year, the union territory will face one of the biggest pushes of terrorism in recent times, which is likely to become apparent in the initial few months. This would largely be an impact of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Security forces are expecting that since Pakistan’s terror machinery is now free from Afghanistan, the setup will be used against India to disturb the law and order situation in the Valley in particular.

Heads of paramilitary forces like the BSF and CRPF as well as the Jammu and Kashmir police chief have expressed concerns on the matter. But, security forces as well as the home ministry are well aware of the threat and have already started preparations to deal with it. Extra forces may be sent to Jammu and Kashmir if required to deal with the situation. It is also expected that various top ministers would visit the Valley aiming to boost confidence in locals as well as migrants.

>Delimitation and polls

Another big task for the central government in Jammu and Kashmir for next year would be conducting elections. But this will depend on the law and order situation in the Valley and the completion of the delimitation exercise. Local political parties as well as some national parties are expecting that the polls would be held in May-June.

The union home ministry has also told Parliament that the J&K delimitation, the exercise of redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies, will be completed “as soon as possible", according to what the commission has informed the ministry.

The dates of elections in Jammu and Kashmir would depend on the recommendation of the delimitation commission.

Sources in the government are saying that it would not be possible to conduct elections in J&K right after the polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, in early 2022, etc, as the Jammu and Kashmir elections would require massive movement of security forces.

>Development push

Apart from terror activities, the Centre is also looking to give a massive push to infrastructure development lined up for 2022 in the union territory.

A glimpse of this development was also seen during home minister Amit Shah in October 2021. To boost confidence among locals and security forces also, Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir in October for the first time after assuming the office of union home minister.

Shah inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), announced that 25,000 government jobs were given by the Service Selection Board, out of which 7,000 people were already given appointment letters. He expressed the Government of India’s intentions and revealed that before 2022 an investment of around Rs 51,000 crore will be given to Jammu and Kashmir. The UT will get a Metro network also as the project will kick-start in the coming year.

Shah’s visit has also shown how the government of India wants to see J&K in the future.

During his visit, Shah pushed for ‘One India’ and went to Gurdwara Digiana Ashram in Jammu and Kheer Bhawani Durga temple in Ganderbal. Later, he also met Sufi saints and held discussions over various issues.

>Security challenges

But during his visit as well, security remained the most important focus area. The first thing the minister did during his visit was meet with top security officials and take a review. He gave a message to all the forces that they should remain aggressive against terrorists and work closely with each other. Shah visited at a time when terrorists were targeting innocent civilians in the Valley.

In October, Kashmir witnessed the maximum civilian killings, casualties of security force personnel, shootouts, attacks, as well as encounters. The month saw 13 civilians falling to terror attacks including Kashmiri Pandits, migrant labourers, and locals. Terrorists also picked out several teachers as targets. One of them was a Sikh, residing in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, before targeting teachers, checked their identity cards and selected two including a principal. In the same month, 11 security personnel were fell to attacks by various terror outfits.

Security forces also eliminated 18 terrorists in October and various commanders of frontal organisations of Pakistan-based terror groups were killed.

Though some encounters by forces also raised questions including one in Hyderpora and the Army’s Poonch operation, one of the longest, for which Army chief MM Naravane also visited the area. But the matter ended quietly. The operation claimed the lives of 9 soldiers.

>A breather

Apart from October and December, when terrorists targeted forces and civilians, the year 2021 was not too tense for security forces as well as locals. When the nation was witnessing the second Covid wave, Jammu and Kashmir, which regularly restricts the internet, launched innovative ideas for schoolchildren to have classes.

Various leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in June reached Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a meeting was called by him.

The situation in the Valley before the second Covid wave was so relaxed that in February, a bunch of about 20 foreign envoys from Europe and Africa also visited Jammu and Kashmir for two days to observe the situation there and interact with state officials as well as locals.

