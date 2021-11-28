21st Century About Moving Biz Leadership from Profit to Purpose: Sadhguru at Isha Insight 2021

Isha Foundation founder and spiritualist Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday said the twenty-first century is about moving business leadership from profit to purpose while kickstarting Isha Leadership Academy’s business leadership programme, “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success."

The four-day programme, aimed to help entrepreneurs, was attended by entrepreneurs, CEOs and chief experience officers from 20 countries across the world.

Advising the participants not to become fixated on their plans, Sadhguru said that “plans are only tools to execute the purpose. How many lives you’ve changed, how far you’ve reached… these are the factors that will determine your success. You must show a purpose larger than yourself."

The four-day Isha Insight themed on “Reimagining business in this decade of accelerated change" saw riveting real life success stories from business leaders.

On Day 1, Nithin Kamath, the Founder and CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest stock broker, spoke about the company’s “unconventional" journey. “You can be a business that lets the product do the talking, that thinks about giving back. A conscious business. I think India needs that. India needs a lot of big businesses which are conscious about what is happening around them," the 41-year-old entrepreneur said.

Dr RS Sodhi, Managing Director of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which owns the Amul brand, spoke about the ideals taught by founder Dr. Verghese Kurien, also known as the ‘Father of the White Revolution’ in India. “Value for many, value for money. How passionately you adhere to your value systems and business objectives will determine the success of your business," said Sodhi.

“Whatever value system we have, it was instilled in us by our founders. When I say value for many, I mean providing a very stable price to the millions of farmers who produce milk day after day, so they are encouraged to invest more, produce more, grow more, and similarly provide the best-made food products," Sodhi said.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairperson of Indian National Space Promotion Authorization Centre (In-Space) and former Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, encouraged participants the value of humility and the need to always be on “learning mode".

“You have to learn and to learn, you must have humility. Unfortunately, there are too many people who think, ‘I know it all’. Nobody knows it all. Everybody has to be in a learning mode no matter how high you are," he said.

The Isha Vidhya team also shared its fulfilling journey from being a start-up in 2006 to being 10 schools strong, educating students in rural Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

