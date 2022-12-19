Home » News » India » 22-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death at AIMIM Corporator's Office in Hyderabad

22-Year-Old Student Stabbed to Death at AIMIM Corporator's Office in Hyderabad

The man was rushed to Owaisi hospital but could not be saved. "He later died in the hospital," news agency ANI quoted MD Amjad Ali, Inspector, Bhavani Nagar as saying

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 19:38 IST

Hyderabad, India

The victim has been identified as Syed Murtaza (Image: Shutterstock)

A 22-year-old student was stabbed to death by an unknown person at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator’s office in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Monday. According to reports, the youth was the corporator’s nephew and the office was located at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The man was rushed to Owaisi hospital but could not be saved. “He later died in the hospital," news agency ANI quoted MD Amjad Ali, Inspector, Bhavani Nagar as saying. The victim was identified as Syed Murtaza and is an intermediate student.

According to reports, the assailants stormed the office and attacked the victim several times with a knife. He succumbed to his grave injuries on the way to the hospital.

