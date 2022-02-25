23 Medical Students From Himachal's Mandi Stranded in Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

At least 23 medical students from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district are currently stranded in Ukraine, the country Russia invaded by land, air, and sea on Thursday. The Russian aggression is the biggest attack by any country on another since world war 2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 137 people have been killed, while 316 have sustained injuries so far.

Multiple explosions were reportedly heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in the early hours of Friday. Ukraine had on Thursday closed its airspace to civilian flights and Air India flight AI1947 returned to Delhi before reaching Kyiv. All the 23 students of Mandi, who are stuck in Ukraine, are longing to return home.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhuri said that the administration received information that a total of 35 students were trapped in Ukraine, but after verification of the information, we confirmed that there were 23 students stranded.

“We have shared the information with the state and central government. The government agencies are trying their best to bring back these students. We will help the authorities in all possible manner," he said.

According to the officials, three students of the Mandi district have reached their homes safely from Ukraine. The family members breathed a sigh of relief after their children reached home safely.

Shivangi, a resident of the old market of Mandi’s Sundernagar city, has reached Delhi. Shivangi’s father Yadvinder Sharma said that he had booked his daughter’s return ticket 10 days ago. Although he got this ticket after paying Rs 30,000, he is happy that the daughter reached her country safely.

Vaibhav, a resident of Makridi of Jogindernagar sub-division in Mandi, has also reached his home safely. Vaibhav’s father Manoj Kumar had booked his son’s return home ticket. Animesh Thakur, a resident of Dawahan village of Kotli sub-division, has also reached his home safely.

