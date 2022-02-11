Home » News » India » 23-year-old Nurse Shot Dead On Duty in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Jilted Lover Confesses Crime

The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underwayImage for representation: News18/File)
The deceased was identified as Neha Chandela (23) and the assailant was identified as Ritesh Shakya (28) who also worked in the same hospital as a ward boy.

Vivek Trivedi| News18.com
Updated: February 11, 2022, 12:04 IST

In a sensational incident, a 23-year-old nurse who worked with a hospital in the Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh was shot dead by her jilted lover at her nursing station in the hospital on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Neha Chandela (23) and the assailant was identified as Ritesh Shakya (28) who also worked in the hospital as a ward boy for the last ten years. Father of two, Ritesh had a one-sided crush on the nurse who was recently engaged and was going to get married in May.

The deceased was to celebrate her birthday on Feb 14, the police said. Shakya was apparently annoyed with the girl getting engaged and in a fit of rage, entered the nursing room at around 5 pm on Thursday. He immediately shot chandela with a country-made pistol and she died on the spot, the police said.

Shakya later threw the pistol in a nullah and surrendered before the police. The weapon was recovered from the nullah with the help of a magnet.

The Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Singh Chouhan told the media that the accused confessed to police that he had a love affair with the girl and was upset with the girl’s engagement recently and resorted to the extreme step. The man also reportedly had a heated argument over the same with the girl recently.

The man was arrested and further investigation is underway. Interestingly the hospital staff hadn’t heard the gunshot and later when they went to the room, were shocked to see the girl lying beside a pool of blood inside her duty room.

Vivek Trivedi Vivek Trivedi has been writing stories on politics, environment, human interests and issues that concern public in general from India’s heartland Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Chhattisgarh for more than 15 years. Based in the City of Lakes, Bhopal, he has nurtured a special love for stories on nature and water conservation. Sports, RTI, farming issues and urban innovations are his other areas of interest.

first published: February 11, 2022, 12:04 IST