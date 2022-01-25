24-year-old in Manipur Breaks Guinness Records, Made 109 Fingertips Push Ups in 1 Minute

The 24-year-old Manipur man, who has made the World Guinness Record twice in push-up events previously, broke another record by making a total of 109 push-ups (fingertips) in one minute. Thounaojam Niranjoy attempted the feat on Friday in front of five local juries and media at AZTECS Fight Studio located at BT Road Imphal.

He broke the current record holder from the UK Graham Maly after 13 years, who made a record of 105 push-ups in one minute on May 25, 2009. Niranjoy earlier has also made two Guinness World Record in one minute for most push-ups on August 2009 and February 2020.

Niranjoy said, “Earlier, I have made two Guinness World Records. The first one was in one arm one leg push-up in one minute and the second one was in one arm knuckle push-up in one minute, which the records were earlier made by the US guy. And today’s attempt is the most push-ups (fingertips) in one minute and I think I broke the current record holder from the UK Graham Maly".

