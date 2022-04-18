24-year-old Jaipur Woman Dies After Slipping into Gorge in Avalanche-prone Area in Lahaul Spiti's Koksar

A young tourist died after slipping in an avalanche in Koksar region of Lahaul Spiti district on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman, a resident of Jaipur, had fallen into a deep gorge as she slipped in the avalanche-prone area. The region is located adjacent to the natural spring near Koksar that was snow-clad, the ANI reported.

The deceased, identified as Akanksha, was stuck in the avalanche for over two hours after which she lost her life.

A team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, police, firefighters, and local people had launched a rescue operation.

The District Collector had advised the locals and tourists to avoid going to the avalanche-prone areas.

“As soon as the information was received from the administration, the rescue work has been started. The administration has asked people from place to place not to go to such avalanche-prone areas," District Collector, Neeraj Kumar said.

The officials had said that the snowy area remained slippery and cases of avalanches had been increasing due to the change in weather.

