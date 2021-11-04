25 New Zika Virus Cases Reported in Kanpur, Total Tally Rises to 36; 2nd Round Screening Begins Today

At least 25 more people are confirmed to have been infected by the Zika virus in Kanpur, bringing the total tally of cases in the city to 36 and sending the administration into dizzying action.

The virus is known to have spread in a 3-km radius around Chakeri Cantt, with District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer visiting the home of those affected. The 25 people infected, including Air Force personnel, have been isolated. Around 150 employees of the municipal corporation are carrying out sanitisation operations in areas where infections have been reported. These areas include Laal Kurti, Kakori, Lal Bungalow, Qazi Kheda, Om Purwa and Harjinder Nagar areas.

According to District Magistrate Iyer, 45,000 people have been screened in Kanpur district so far. Iyer has convened a meeting to discuss the situation at the Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday. Among the attendees are officials of the Administrative Health Municipal Corporation.

The first Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 23. Within 10 days, 11 people were found to have been infected.

The District Magistrate has said that people in the cantonment area will be tested for the virus since the source of the virus hasn’t been found yet despite the screening of more than 45,000 people in the first round. The second round of screening will start on Thursday.

