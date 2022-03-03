25 Trains of East Central Railway Cancelled, Check Full List

Several trains passing through Naini- Prayagraj Chheoki section of North Central Railway have been cancelled due to the ongoing non-interlocking work at the Prayagraj Chheoki junction. The work is in progress for the commissioning of the third line between Naini and Prayagraj Chheoki stations. Because of the non-interlocking work, several trains of East Central Railway passing through this section have been cancelled and many trains have been diverted.

The trains will also remain cancelled for yard remodelling at Prayagraj Chheoki station for the Naini-Prayagraj Chheoki third line and linking with New Karchana station on the DFC line.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the cancelled trains are as follows:

Full list of Cancelled trains:

1. 04193/04194 Prayagraj Junction-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction - Prayagraj Junction. MEMU up to March 14, 2022

2. 02396 Ajmer-Rajendranagar Terminal Express on March 4 and 11, 2022

3. 02395 Rajendranagar Terminal-Ajmer Express on March 2 and 9, 2022

4. 22806 Anand Vihar Terminus-Bhubaneswar Express on March 7 and 14, 2022

5. 22805 Bhubaneswar - Anand Vihar Terminus Express on March 5 and 12, 2022

6. 09447 Ahmedabad-Patna Clone Special on March 2 and 9, 2022

7.09448 Patna-Ahmedabad Clone Special on March 4 and 11, 2022

8. 09065 Surat-Chhapra Festival Special on March 07, 2022

9. 09066 Chhapra - Surat Festival Special on March 9, 2022

10. 06509 Bangalore City - Danapur Clone Special on March 7, 2022

11. 06510 Bangalore City - Danapur Clone Special on March 9, 2022

12. 01665 Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) - Agartala Express on March 3 and 10, 2022

13. 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal) Express on March 6 and 13, 2022

14. 12389 Gaya-MGR Chennai Central Express on March 6 and 13, 2022

15. 12390 MGR Chennai Central - Gaya Express on March 8 and 15, 2022

16. 22198 V.Lakshmibai-Kolkata Superfast Express on March 4 and 11, 2022

17. 22197 Kolkata-V.Lakshmibai Superfast Express on March 6 and 13, 2022

18. 12873 Hatia-Anand Vihar Express up to March 10, 2022

19. 12874 ANAND VIHAR -HATIA EXPRESS up to March 11, 2022

20. 22857 Santragachi - Anand Vihar Express on March 7, 2022

21. 22858 Anand Vihar - Santragachi Express on March 9, 2022

22. 12988 Ajmer-Sealdah Express up to March 13, 2022

23. 12987 Sealdah-Ajmer Express up to March 14, 2022

24. 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Express up to March 13, 2022

25. 15657 Delhi-Kamakhya Express up to March 15, 2022

