25-year-old Man Beaten, Stabbed to Death in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar

A 25-year-old was stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area by some people following a quarrel, police said on Friday. The incident, which was captured on a CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media. In the video, the victim, Mayank Panwar is seen running and being chased by some people. They catch up with him near a car and one of the accused, wearing white pants, stabs him several times.

Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Thursday after he was stabbed near gate number 3 of Begumpur’s DDA Market, according to the information received by the police.

The statement of a witness Vikas Panwar, who is the deceased’s friend, said the incident happened around 7 pm Thursday when they both were sitting at Qila, Begumpur in Malviya Nagar. Panwar said 4-5 men picked an argument with Mayank and went away. They soon returned and pelted both friends with stones, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said Vikas and Mayank tried to flee, but the group chased down Mayank near gate number 3 of the DDA Market and stabbed him multiple times.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered and an investigation is on, police said. The accused have been identified and efforts are being made to nab them, Jaiker said.

The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Mayank had done a course in hotel management and was currently unemployed, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

