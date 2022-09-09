Visitors Throng Revamped India Gate Complex As 250 Drones Light Up Sky to Celebrate Netaji's Legacy

A swarm of drones lit up the night sky over the India Gate complex on Friday showcasing the life and legacy of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and celebrating the newly-unveiled grand statue of Netaji, a senior official said.

“A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji," the senior official of Culture Ministry told PTI.

The drones took to the air in phases and made eight different formations.

The revamped stretch of rechristened Kartavya Path from Raisina Hill complex to India Gate and the verdant lawns surrounding them was thrown open to the public on Friday after two years.

The central attraction however remained, a 28-ft-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, carved out of a monolithic block of jet black Telengana granite that was unveiled by Modi a day earlier.

People of all ages and walks in life were seen enjoying the redeveloped India Gate complex, as they took selfies with the 65 metric tonne statue housed in the historic canopy facing the war memorial arch.

Talking to PTI regarding his experience, Manish Bhandari, a graphic designer who drove from Ghaziabad along with his wife, mother, two-year-old daughter, and five-year-old nephew to see the revamped India Gate complex said “I last came here in 2017 and we used to play cricket, but it’s all changed now. The place looks neater and the underpass is a great help,".

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and also the redeveloped Central Vista.

Addressing the event at the inauguration of Kartavya Path, PM Modi announced that a drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be organized for the next three days and urged people to visit and take selfies at the newly redeveloped Central Vista.

(With Inputs from PTI)

