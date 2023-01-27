A 27-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore set a record for donating 105 litres of breast milk over a period of seven months which was in turn used to feed at least 2,500 babies including infants with low birth weight.

Srividya and her husband have two kids - a 10-month-old daughter and a four-year-old son. It was Srividya’s idea to donate her breast milk for children in need. Her husband Bhairav, who supported her social cause, looked up information regarding breast milk donation and helped her though the process.

With the assistance of obstetricians, the 27-year-old began donating breast milk to the Amirtham Breast Milk Donation camp – an NGO in the nearby Tirupur district.

Srividya reportedly began donating her breast milk five days after the birth of her second child and entered India Book of Records 2022 by donating 105 litres of breast milk over a span of seven months.

According to Srividya, she initially gathered her breast milk and preserved it on the advice of NGO’s instructors, who subsequently gave it to the breast milk bank in Coimbatore.

Newborns whose mothers have either died or are unable to care for them are often cared for using the breast milk at the bank. Srividya’s breast milk was added to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital’s breast milk bank where they usually distribute it to infants with low birth weight.

Speaking about her decision, Srividya said, “Many kids struggle because they don’t get enough breast milk. This is especially true for newborns delivered every day at the government hospitals. Some kids are confined to incubators as they are underweight and I wanted to help."

She also urged more women from this generation to come forward and volunteer to donate breast milk to help save lives.

In November last year, Sindhu Monica - a 29-year-old engineering graduate from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district had created a record by donating 42 litres of breast milk in seven months.

Both the Asian book of records and the Indian book of records acknowledged her record attempt and issued certificates.

According to Guinness World Records, the most breast milk donated stands at 1,569.79 litres in Texas, USA. The donation was made by Alyse Ogletree to the Mother’s Milk Bank of North Texas between January 11, 2011 and 25 March 2014.

Breast milk produced by the mammary glands is the main source of nutrition for a newborn and provides all the necessary nutrients a child needs for growth.

For the first six months after delivery, experts advise exclusively breastfeeding a newborn. The American Academy of Pediatrics advises continuing to do this even after solid foods are introduced until the child reaches one, breastfeeding can continue for longer. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) advises continuing to breastfeed your child until they are two years old to get the most benefits.

