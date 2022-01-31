29 Trains Cancelled Due to Interlocking Work in Kharagpur Division. Check List

The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains from January 31 and February 5 due to the ongoing repair work. In a tweet, South Eastern Railway said that owing to the ongoing non-interlocking work for the third line at Hijili station of Kharagpur division, many trains have been cancelled.

If you are planning to travel somewhere, check this list before heading out.

>Check the cancel list here:

Train No: 12821/12822 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No. 12073/12074 Howrah- Bhubaneshwar- Howrah Jan-Shatabdi Express – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No.: 18037 Kharagpur-Jajpur MEMU Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 4th February

Train No: 18038 Jajpur-Kharagpur MEMU Express canceled from 1st February to 5th February

Train No: 08061/08062 Howrah-Jaleshwar-Howrah MEMU Special – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No: 12703 Howrah Secunderabad Falaknuma Express – Cancelled on February 1, 2 and 4

Train No: 12704 Secunderabad Howrah Falaknuma Express – Cancelled on 31st January, 1st, and 3rd February

Train No: 18045 Shalimar Hyderabad East Coast Express – Cancelled from 1st to 4th February

Train No: 18046 Hyderabad Shalimar East Coast Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 3rd February

Train No.: 18007 Shalimar Bhanjpur Intercity-Express – Cancelled from 31st January to 2nd February

Train No.: 18008 Bhanjpur-Shalimar Intercity-Express – Cancelled from 1st to 3rd February

Train No: 22853 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Express canceled on 1st February

Train No: 22854 Visakhapatnam - Shalimar Express canceled on 2nd February

Train No: 12881 Shalimar-Puri Express – Cancelled on 1st and 3rd February

Train No: 12882 Puri Shalimar Express – Canceled on 31st January and 1st February

Train No: 12245 Howrah - Yesvantpur Duronto Express - Cancelled on 1st and 5th February

Train No: 12246 Yesvantpur - Howrah Duronto Express - Cancelled on 31st January and 3rd February

Train No: 22835 Shalimar Puri Express – Canceled on 2nd February

Train No: 22836 Puri Shalimar Express Canceled on 1st February

Train No: 08007 Shalimar-Bhanjpur Special – Cancelled on 3rd February

Train No: 08008 Bhanjpur - Shalimar Special canceled on Feb.

Train No: 08011 Bhanjpur – Puri Weekly Special – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 08012 Puri Bhanjpur Weekly Special – Cancelled on 4th February

Train No.: 22874 Visakhapatnam Digha Express – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 22873 Digha - Visakhapatnam Express - Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 12895 Shalimar Puri Express – Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 12896 Puri Shalimar Express – Canceled on 3rd February

Train No: 22605 Purulia Villupuram Express - Canceled on 4th February

Train No: 22606 Villupuram Purulia Express – Canceled on 2nd February

