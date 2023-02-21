Home » News » India » 3.4-magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

3.4-magnitude Earthquake Hits Katra in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night

PTI

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 00:10 IST

Jammu, India

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)
An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir Monday night, officials said.

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 10.07 pm at a depth of 25 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was 89 km east of Katra.

Tremors were felt in Reasi and Doda districts in the Union territory.

On February 17, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt.

first published: February 21, 2023, 00:10 IST
last updated: February 21, 2023, 00:10 IST
