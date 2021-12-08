3.4 Magnitude Tremor, Aftershock Felt in Gujarat's Rajkot District; No Casualty

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was experienced near Gondal town in Gujarat's Rajkot district on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding there is no loss to life and property. After the tremor, which was recorded at 6:53 AM, a mild aftershock of magnitude 2 also occurred in the same region. Rajkot district collector Arun Mahesh Babu has confirmed that there was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremor.

"The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 6:53 AM with its epicentre located 22 km south-south-west of Gondal town in the Rajkot district," as per a statement issued by Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR). It occurred at a depth of nearly seven km from the earth's surface. Later at 9:40 AM, a mild intensity aftershock of magnitude 2 also occurred in the same region, the ISR added.

