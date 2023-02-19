Home » News » India » 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Tremors Felt in Parts of Assam

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Arunachal Pradesh, Tremors Felt in Parts of Assam

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

PTI

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 15:08 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

