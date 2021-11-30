3 Contables Caught Supplying Charas Inside Ujjain Central Jail, Suspended

Three on-duty constables were caught on Sunday supplying charas inside the central jail of Ujjain, Bhairavgarh. According to reports, the three accused were carrying charas hidden in their mouths. In the investigation, it was revealed that they used to buy charas from a local peddler at a low price and sell it to the prisoners inside the jail at double rates. After the case came to light, all three constables were suspended.

Jail Superintendent Usha Raj saw the three accused making their way inside the jail with charas in their mouths. As soon as Usha suspected, she informed the Jail Headquarters about the matter.

According to reports, on Sunday evening, the ride of Kaal Bhairav was about to leave and all Jail officers-staff and prisoners were preparing to see the ride. Jail Superintendent Usha Raj was on the round and she suspected that the three constables — Balram, Shahrukh, and Yashpal Kahar — had something inside their mouths.

She asked all three to open their mouths. First, the accused did not cooperate, but when Usha showed strictness, the three opened their mouths and the porridge of charas was confiscated from them. The three constables were immediately suspended.

According to jail officials, constable Yashpal has accepted the charge. In the investigation, he revealed that he used to buy drugs from outside for Rs 800 and give it to the prisoners for Rs 1500.

Yashpal mentioned that they had done this before at least two or three times. The authorities will now investigate the place the charas was being sourced from and who was buying them inside the jail. A letter has also been written to the police to start its investigation in the matter.

