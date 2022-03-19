3-day Shekhawati Festival Starts in Rajasthan, Well-known Artists to Participate in Cultural Events

The three-day Shekhawati festival, which showcases the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan, kicked-off on Saturday. The festival is being organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Department and it gives a close glimpse of the art and crafts and rural sports activities.

“The Shekhawati region has an ancient opulence and breath-taking landscapes. The three-day festival will let visitors explore the cultural heritage of Rajasthan, its food, art and crafts, the beautiful folk art, Kavi Sammelan and serenading evenings," Principal Secretary (Tourism) Gayatri Rathore said.

Well known folk artists like Bhungar Khan and Sarwar Khan, representing the Manganiyar community, will be participating in the festival.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.