2 Teenagers Among 6 People Drown After Boat Capsizes in Andhra’s Nellore

Six men drowned in a pond in Toderu village in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district after their boat capsized, police said.

According to PTI, the six people who died were part of a 10-member group who entered the pond on Sunday. Four of them managed to escape to safety, police said.

“Incidentally, all of them knew how to swim but swampy conditions in the pond meant six got stuck under the water, leading to their death," police told PTI.

The victims were identified as 16-year-olds Alli Srinath and Pati Surendra, Challa Prasanth Kumar (26), Batta Raghu (25), Pamujula Balaji (20) and 30-year-old Mannuru Kalyan.

The men reportedly took out the boat without informing the caretaker of the pond.

“Only four of the 10 persons who went into the pond in a country boat made of iron, which is used to feed fish, managed to come out," Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, said.

According to Rao, the men had previously also taken out the boat a few times without informing the pond caretaker.

“While trying to take a U-turn by navigating with the oar, the boat capsized, leading to flooding and all of them jumping into the water. However, the bed of the pond was slushy and immobilised some of them," said the SP who visited the spot.

The four people who escaped were identified as Onteru Mahesh (19), Onteru Mahindra (20), Enugu Vishnu (18) and A Kiran (18).

“All of them belong to the same village. Five bodies were recovered while a search is on for the body of Surendra," said Nellore Rural DSP P Veeranjaneya Reddy.

He said a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of Cr Pc has been booked at Podalakuru mandal.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of Srinath, one of deceased, died due to a heart attack at Bucchireddypalem village on hearing the news of her grandson’s drowning, police further said.

