3 Infants Die After MR Vaccination in Karnataka's Belagavi District

Three infants have died in two villages in the district, after they were administered measles-rubella (MR) vaccine, officials said. The deceased are said to be between 10-15 months of age and are from Bochabal and Mallapur villages in Ramdurg taluk.

Officials suspect infection due to non-sterilised syringes, and an inquiry has been ordered and necessary disciplinary action is being taken against the nursing staff who are at fault. More than 20 infants received the vaccine from both villages on January 11 and 12, officials said, adding that while two infants are said to have died on the same day of inoculation, one died on Saturday at Belagavi institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS).

Two other children who were admitted in the hospital are recovering, they added. Officials also said samples of the vaccine have been sent to the central vaccine unit, and urine, stool and viscera samples of the victims have been sent for forensic testing.

