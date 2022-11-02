3 Injured in Fire at Mumbai School Terrace After LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion

Three people were reportedly injured after a fire broke out on the terrace of Chhabildas English Medium School in Mumbai due a LPG gas cylinder explosion, reports ANI.

According to BMC officials, the injured were admitted to Sion Hospital and two cars parked in the school premises were damaged.

Officials said the fire was confined to the kitchen area of a programme hall on the second floor of the 2-storey school building. Officials also said that a small portion of the roof of second floor had collapsed. The Fire was brought under control soon after.

The injured were identified as Bharat Madhu Singh (26), Javed Ali (38) and Gopal Nakul Sahu (50).

Advertisement

More Details Awaited

Read all the Latest India News here