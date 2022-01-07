3 JeM Terrorists Killed in Overnight Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces at Zolwa area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday. All three bodies were recovered, along with arms and ammunition, police officials said.

A joint team of police, army and CRPF had launched a cordon and search operation in Zolwa, Chadoora. As they were nearing a house, they were fired upon. The security forces rounded off the area and kept vigil through the night.

In the morning, they resumed the operation killing three militants. The area is being searched for arms and ammunition.

Advertisement

“All three slain terrorists were affiliated with JeM terror outfit. Three AK 56 rifles and other incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter," said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

While one of the terrorists has been identified as Waseem from Srinagar, the identities of the other two are being ascertained, he said. The security forces have eliminated 16 terrorists in the first week of this year.

Since the start of this year, 11 militants have been killed, four of them non-Indians.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.