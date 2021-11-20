3 Killed, 10,000 Displaced as Tamil Nadu Receives 68 Percent Excess Rainfall

Tamil Nadu has received 68 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon and three people and over 300 heads of cattle were killed in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday. Large quantum of water was being released from reservoirs including at Mettur in Salem, which caters to the Cauvery delta districts.

Thenpennai river in Villupuram was overflowing while Palar in Kancheepuram was brimming. Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said the state has received 518.99 mm of rainfall from October 1 till date, which was an excess of 68 per cent during this period.

Thirty seven districts in the state received rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Tirupathur district receiving the highest of 39.91 mm, he said in a release. In Villupuram, 18,500 hectares of farm lands were inundated due to the overflowing Thenpennai and efforts were on to clear the water.

Around 10,000 people in the district have been lodged in 220 relief camps. In neighbouring Cuddalore district, the number of persons in such camps was 4,000.

"In the last 24 hours, three people have been killed in Krishnagiri and Tiruvannamalai districts," he said, adding 368 heads of cattle had also perished. While 65,000 cusecs of water was being released from Mettur, the quantum at Poondi, which caters to Chennai, was 29,684 cusecs.

Teams of NDRF were involved in various activities in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Vellore. Further, 419 camps were active in 14 districts of the state where a little over 34,000 people, evacuated from low-lying areas, have been housed, Ramachandran added.

