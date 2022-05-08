3 Killed, 20 Injured as Bus Falls 50 ft into Gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad

In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed and 20 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Sunday.

The incident took place near Mhasla tehsil at Ghonse Ghat around 8am on Sunday. The bus was carrying 35 passengers when the driver lost control and fell off the road as deep as 50 feet down, the Times of India reported.

The passenger bus was travelling from Virar to Shrivardhan.

“The occupants were returning home from Virar in a private bus. In the slope section of the Ghonse Ghat, the bus driver Raigad lost control leading to the mishap. The injured have sustained injuries on their head, legs, hands," said Uddhav Surve, assistant police inspector, Mhasla told the TOI.

The injured are under treatment at a local government rural hospital, sub-district hospital in Mangaon and the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, the report added.

