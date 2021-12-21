3 Killed, 50 Injured in Massive Fire at Indian Oil Depot in West Bengal's Haldia

At least three persons died and around 50 were injured in a massive fire at the Naptha-Hydrogen mixing plant in Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in West Bengal’s Haldia on Tuesday afternoon. The fire was brought under control after several hours.

This incident took place around 2.30 pm in the DHD block where motor spirit is produced, sources told News18. The incident occurred during a mock drill of the shutdown procedure of IOC, they said.

“Haldia Refinery is undertaking shutdown and maintenance of various major units. In the MSQ unit, during shutdown related works, at around 12.5o hours, today, an incident occurred. The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons. Three persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control," the Indian Oil Corporation said in a statement issued.

“After preliminary first aid to the injured at the First Air Centre, they have been shifted to Haldia Refinery Hospital for treatment. District Administration’s support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured," the statement said.

The IOC said a green corridor was created to shift the critical people to the hospital.

“A green corridor has been operationalised with the supposed of District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management, Authorities hare inquiring into the case of the incident," it said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths of those who died in the incident.

The injured have been admitted to the IOCL Hospital and the Kolkata Port Trust Hospital. Fire brigades were dispatched to douse the flames. The rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story.

